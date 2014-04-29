Edition:
Hungry in Caracas

<p>Fernanda Bolivar, 54, buys vegetables from a street vendor close to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 20, 2014. The center, located in a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by the unemployed and homeless, as well as those who work but are unable to make ends meet. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Fernanda Bolivar, 54, prepares food in the kitchen of the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 17, 2014. Shortages of basic products have become the norm in Venezuela over the last year and workers at soup kitchens face an increasingly difficult task of finding staple foods they need to provide a free hot daily meal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A man picks up a bowl of soup at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 17, 2014. Opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government say the queues are a national embarrassment and symbol of failed socialist economics similar to the old Soviet Union. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A voluntary worker gives a bowl of soup to a man at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 17, 2014. Officials say businessmen are deliberately hoarding products as part of an "economic war" against Maduro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Felix Ramirez, 67, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas April 8, 2014. Felix lives with his wife and used to work as truck driver and construction worker. He has been eating at the center for over three years, because he is too old to find another job. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Monica Flores, 43, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas April 8, 2014. Monica lives on the streets. She used to be beauty queen and now works as a street vendor. She has been eating at the center for a long time. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Alexis Bello, 43, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Alexis lived on the streets for 20 years and is now living with his mother. He used to work as a shop decorator. He has been eating at the center for over 10 years, because he likes the food and he does not have any money. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Felipe Cabral, 65, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas April 9, 2014. Felipe lives on the streets and used to work as a satellite television technician. He has been eating at the center for over eight years, because he is unemployed and hungry. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Felipe Correa, 62, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas April 8, 2014. Felipe lives on the streets and used to work in cleaning and maintenance. He has been eating at the center for over six months, because he spends all of his earnings on alcohol. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>German Martinez, 50, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas April 8, 2014. German lives with his brother and used to be a construction worker. He has been eating at the center for over two years, because he is hungry. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Vladimir Garcia, 56, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. Vladimir, who lives with his brother, used to work as an administrative assistant and studied history in college. He has been having meals at the eating center for over five years, as he has no money and enjoys the food provided. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>William Hernandez, 52, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. William lives on the streets and used to work as a construction worker. He has been having meals at the eating center for over three years, because it is difficult for the homeless people to find hot meals. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Ivan Flores, 58, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas April 8, 2014. Ivan lives with his family and used to be a construction worker. He has been having meals at the eating center for over three years, out of necessity and because he has no money. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>William Osorio, 40, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. William lives on the streets and used to work as a mechanic. He has been having meals at the eating center for over four years out of necessity, and because he likes the food. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Marisol Gil poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. Marisol lives with her sister and used to work as a moneylender and merchant. She has been having meals at the eating center for over two years because she is unemployed. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Andres Prato, 66, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. Andres lives in a rented room and used to work as a rescue worker. He has been having meals at the eating center for a very long time, because the money he earns working on the streets is not enough to buy food. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Luis Mendoza, 58, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. Luis, who used to be a soldier and worked as a telecommunications technician, lives on the streets. He has been having meals at the eating center for over two years, because he has no money and is unemployed. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Alfonzo Ramirez, 61, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Alfonzo is epileptic and lives on the streets. He used to work as a painter in a garage, but is now unable to find work because of his age and illness. He has been having meals at the eating center for over two years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Ali Villalta, 58, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Ali lives on the streets and used to be a construction worker. He has having meals at the eating center for over two years, because he is unemployed and has no money. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Jose Rodriguez, 43, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Jose lives on the streets and used to work repairing tires. He has been having meals at the eating center for over two years, because he has no money. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Luis Rojas, 53, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. Luis lives with his sick brother and used to be a sports trainer. He has been having meals at the eating center for six months out of necessity, and because he is unemployed. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Fernando Escalona, 51, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Fernando lives with his brothers. He used to work as a framer, but currently works cleaning a mall. He has having meals at the eating center for over four months, because he cannot afford enough food. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Carlos Son, 60, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Carlos lives alone and used to work as plumber. He has been having meals at the eating center for over one year, because he is unemployed and has no money. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Felix Saralla, 52, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Felix lives with his sister and used to be a shoemaker. He has been having meals at the eating center for over two months, because is unemployed and has no money for food. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Everson Rodriguez, 22, eats lunch at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. Everson lives on the streets and used to work as a construction worker. He has been having meals at the eating center for over six months. Although he makes some money keeping an eye on parked cars, he spends all of his earnings on drugs. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Fernanda Bolivar, 54, cleans a table after serving lunch at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Fernanda Bolivar, 54, rests after serving lunch at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

