Hunting Boko Haram
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in the camp and volunteered to hunt for the Islamist militant group Boko Haram for the local government. The local government gives them two meals per day, according to the hunters. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man shows off the powers of his charms by putting fire to his neck at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man makes charms at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A traditional hunter poses for a picture at a camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man makes homemade bullets at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man shows a homemade bullet at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Homemade bullets are seen at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters with their weapons poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
