Hunting hogs in Alabama
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more
Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Next Slideshows
Royal Ascot style
The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.
Cruise ships: fun and frustrations
Cruise ships. They are floating cities of entertainment, but like any city they are also sometimes subject to disaster.
First heat wave of summer
A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.
Going to School
Snapshots of school children from across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.