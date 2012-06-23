Edition:
Hunting hogs in Alabama

<p>Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

<p>Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

