Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Turkish commandos take part in an operation to search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Turkish soldiers detain Command Sergeant Zekeriya Kuzu, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A policeman checks a soldier beaten by the mob after troops involved in the coup attempt surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Soldiers push each other to board a bus to escape the mob after troops involved in the coup attempt surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Plain clothes policemen secure the area as Turkish soldiers (not pictured) search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
