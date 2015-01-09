Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 9, 2015 | 7:03pm IST

Hunting with Myanmar's Naga

A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 24
Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 24
A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 24
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 30, 2014. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 30, 2014. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 30, 2014. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 24
A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. Temperatures in this mountainous region can drop to 3 degrees Celsius at night and around 10 degrees during the daytime. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. Temperatures in this mountainous region can drop to 3...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. Temperatures in this mountainous region can drop to 3 degrees Celsius at night and around 10 degrees during the daytime. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 24
Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The Naga in this area are mainly Christian and regular hunting parties comprise three to 10 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The Naga in this area are...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The Naga in this area are mainly Christian and regular hunting parties comprise three to 10 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 24
Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 23, 2014. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 23, 2014. Cultural...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 23, 2014. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 24
A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 24
A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The Naga speak dozens of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 24
A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 24
Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opium field between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opium field between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opium field between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 24
Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 24
Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. The traditional dish includes leaves from opium poppies as well as mustard, which the Naga plant in poppy fields because they say that gives it a better flavour. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. The traditional dish includes leaves from opium poppies...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. The traditional dish includes leaves from opium poppies as well as mustard, which the Naga plant in poppy fields because they say that gives it a better flavour. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 24
Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 24
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
15 / 24
Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is harvested from poppy fields cultivated nearby and is mostly kept for local consumption, while some is traded for goods such as clothing or household items. Women do not smoke opium, but most men in the area do. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is harvested from poppy fields cultivated nearby and is mostly kept for local consumption, while some is traded for goods such as clothing or household items. Women do not smoke opium, but most men in the area do. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 24
Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to help carry game back to the village. Some smoke opium as they wait, while others sleep or tell traditional stories. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to help carry game back to the village. Some smoke opium as they wait, while others sleep or tell traditional stories. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 24
Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although people in this area estimate age as they do not keep exact birth records. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although people in this area estimate age as they do not keep exact birth records. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 24
Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. His age is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of tree bark. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. His age is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. His age is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of tree bark. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 24
A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 24
A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
21 / 24
Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
22 / 24
A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
23 / 24
Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Next Slideshows

Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

08 Jan 2015
Blizzard hits Mideast

Blizzard hits Mideast

A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.

08 Jan 2015
Nepal's women-only buses

Nepal's women-only buses

Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport.

07 Jan 2015
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

07 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast