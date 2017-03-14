Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017 | 7:05pm IST

Huranga Holi

Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 14
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 14
Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 14
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 14
A woman holds her veil as she takes part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman holds her veil as she takes part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman holds her veil as she takes part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 14
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 14
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 14
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 14
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 14
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 14
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 14
A woman dances during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman dances during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman dances during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 14
Women tear the shirt off a man during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women tear the shirt off a man during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Women tear the shirt off a man during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 14
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Next Slideshows

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

13 Mar 2017
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

13 Mar 2017
Holi in India

Holi in India

Pictures of people celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, from different parts of India.

13 Mar 2017
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

13 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast