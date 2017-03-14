Huranga Holi
Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees dance during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds her veil as she takes part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman dances during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women tear the shirt off a man during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Holi in India
Pictures of people celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, from different parts of India.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.