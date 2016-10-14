Edition:
Hurricane Matthew hits the Carolinas

Marquis Sheffield of Herbert Street retrieves clothing from his flooded home after Hurricane Matthew caused severe flooding in Goldsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A neighborhood is submerged in flood waters from the swollen Tar River in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A rescue team navigates their boat through the flooded streets as the Tar River crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Princeville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Flood waters from the swollen Tar River rise into a residential porch in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Headstones in a churchyard cemetery cast reflections in flood waters as the Tar River rises to dangerous levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission officers search by boat over a submerged road for those in need of rescue as river waters rise dangerously after Hurricane Matthew hit the state, in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A semi truck that drove past a barricade is removed from a washed away road on Highway 117 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Nicole Craine

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An aerial view shows flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A cat escapes the high water in a flooded area in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Wesley Turner of Hoke Lane, returning to his property, checks under his home in Kinston, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A cat sits in the flooding waters from Hurricane Matthew in downtown Nichols, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Workers take a boat loaded with containment booms into a flooded area as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Rescue personal evacuate a resident by boat after flood waters from Hurricane Matthew inundated the downtown area in Nichols, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A utility pole with a no parking sign sits in a a creek after a lake burst its dam because of a deluge in Fayetteville. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A man uses a small canoe to assist a neighbor in removing personal items from his home in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Shawn Stamps of Dayton, Ohio, removes sand carried by the storm surge from his property along Waccamaw Drive in Garden City Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
North Carolina Army National Guardsmen and local emergency services assist with evacuation efforts. Jonathan Shaw/U.S. Army National Guard

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue in Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Flood waters rise up to homes in an affluent historic neighborhood in Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A cashier uses a bare bulb powered by a portable generator in a hardware store operating during a lengthy electricity outage in Elizabethtown. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Storm surge and rainwater burst the banks of Colonial Lake and partially submerge park benches in Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A resident walks through flood waters next to a partially submerged car on East Battery Street at the southern-most tip of Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
North Carolina emergency services evacuate residents in Fayetteville. Jonathan Shaw/U.S. Army National Guard

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Anthony Branch carries belongings from his home in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Captain Jason Perzan (L) and firefighter Charles Thomas (R) both with the Conway Fire Department assist a man after his vehicle stalled on a flooded road in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A sign for Charleston's Colonial Lake is submerged after it burst it's banks when Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
South Carolina National Guard members patrol in Charleston, South Carolina. Erica Knight/U.S. Army National Guard

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A Charleston resident carries her pet dog through flood waters on Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Charleston residents wade through flood waters at the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A cyclist rides through flood waters on Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Residents attempt to cross a flooded road in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Flood waters submerge the historic city market area in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Storm surge and rainwater begin to inundate King Street at the southern-most tip of Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A Charleston resident reacts to the wind and rain as he pauses with his bicycle along the East Battery promenade on the southern tip of the city in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man walks through floods on East Battery Street as storm surge and rain water hit Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
