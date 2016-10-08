Edition:
Pictures | Sat Oct 8, 2016

Hurricane Matthew slams Florida

Homeowner Joe Lovece stands on what had been the back patio of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Awnings from an oceanfront shopping area lie on the ground as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Rich Poslusny removes debris from the road in front of his house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Parts of the exterior wall of the oceanfront Hilton Daytona Beach Resort wall falls off as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Rain batters homes as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A wall lies on the pavement after it was blown out at the LaPlaya Resort & Suites after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A sign of a Sunoco gas station, damaged by Hurricane Matthew, is seen in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A lamp post is seen on a sidewalk after Hurricane Matthew hits, in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
LaPlaya Resort & Suites owner Efrain Silva (L) and Don Rasmussen survey the damage to Silva's hotel after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A boat sits in front of a business after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Beach erosion caused by a storm surge at Ormond Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A motorist maneuvers around debris on the road after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Part of the roof of a business peels away as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Metal roofing material is wrapped around a light pole and a palm tree (R) after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A car is seen at a flooded oceanfront hotel parking lot after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A downed palm tree lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A downed palm tree lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
The roof of a nearby business lies on a street after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Debris lie on the road after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Rain batters palm trees in front of the Ocean Center as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Debris lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Two people take shelter in an open-air, oceanfront bandshell as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
