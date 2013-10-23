Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2013 | 6:50pm IST

Hurricane Raymond approaches

<p>Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
1 / 24
<p>A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
2 / 24
<p>Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry...more

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
4 / 24
<p>People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
5 / 24
<p>A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday,...more

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
6 / 24
<p>A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
7 / 24
<p>People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
8 / 24
<p>A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
9 / 24
<p>A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
10 / 24
<p>A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
11 / 24
<p>A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
12 / 24
<p>A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 24
<p>A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
14 / 24
<p>Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
15 / 24
<p>A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
16 / 24
<p>People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
17 / 24
<p>Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
18 / 24
<p>Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
19 / 24
<p>A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
20 / 24
<p>A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
21 / 24
<p>Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
22 / 24
<p>A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
23 / 24
<p>Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The skylines

The skylines

Next Slideshows

The skylines

The skylines

Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.

23 Oct 2013
Apple unveils iPad Air

Apple unveils iPad Air

Apple Inc took the wraps off a slimmer and faster tablet called the iPad Air.

23 Oct 2013
Brazilian oil sale protests

Brazilian oil sale protests

Anti-government demonstrators protest against the auctioning off of an oilfield in Brazil.

22 Oct 2013
Manmohan Singh in Russia

Manmohan Singh in Russia

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visits Russia.

22 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures