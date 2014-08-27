Hurricane surf
A swimmer catches a wave at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A group of surfers wait for the next swell of waves generated out in the Pacific Ocean by Hurricane Marie, near Solana Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A swimmer catches a wave at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lifeguard watches swimmers at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A swimmer catches a wave at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch swimmers catch waves at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfers come close to colliding as they gather off the shore of Solana Beach, California to catch waves being generated out in the Pacific Ocean by Hurricane Marie August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A swimmer catches a wave at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfers enjoy the swell of waves caused by Hurricane Marie, as they compete for waves near Solana Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfers enjoy the swell of large waves being generated out in the Pacific Ocean by Hurricane Marie, as they ride waves in Solana Beach, California August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
