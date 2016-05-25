Hurt lockers of the Middle East
A Kurdish Peshmerga demonstrates his skills in searching for unexploded ordnance, during a training session conducted by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), detonate improvised explosive devices captured from Islamic State fighters near village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016....more
A cluster bomb is pictured on the ground of a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member raises his hand after finding a cluster bomb inside an orchard in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarms an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic State fighters near village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016....more
Civil defense members gather cluster bombs to safely detonate them inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), holds a disarmed suicide bomber's vest captured from Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016....more
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarms an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic States fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016....more
A civil defense member makes a bomb, to safely detonate cluster bombs, inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Kurdish Peshmerga takes part in a training session on how to search for unexploded ordnance, conducted by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A civil defense member inspects cluster bombs inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarms an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016....more
A civil defense member places a danger sign near a field of cluster bombs in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises after civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Kurdish Peshmergas take part in a training session on how to search for unexploded ordnance, conducted by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), carries a disarmed improvised explosive device which was placed by Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq,...more
A civil defense member searches for cluster bombs inside an orchard in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
Ukraine pilot Savchenko pardoned
Russian President Vladimir Putin pardons jailed Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko on "humanitarian considerations".
Dramatic rescue at sea
A large wooden fishing boat overcrowded with migrants capsizes off the coast of Libya with over 550 people on board.
Protesting Trump
Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the presidency.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.