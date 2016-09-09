I am an acid attack survivor
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the...more
Hasina, a survivor of an acid attack, takes part in an awareness rally about the violence against women as they mark International Women's Day in Dhaka March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Former hair dresser, Um Dinay, 19, who is an acid attack victim, passes the time at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh July 7, 2010. Um was attacked by unknown perpetrators six month...more
A survivor of an acid attack attends a rally with her child in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage....more
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8,...more
Members of a family receive treatment at a hospital after being attacked with acid at their home by unknown gunmen in Kunduz, Afghanistan, November 30, 2011. The motive behind the attack was that the parents refused to wed their eldest daughter to a...more
Patricia Espitia (L), an acid attack victim performs during a march to commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Bogota, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Former garment factory worker Channa Prak, who is an acid attack victim, poses for a photo at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. Prak, who was attacked by unknown...more
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family...more
Tahira, 28, an acid attack survivor, is photographed during an appointment for reconstructive surgery at a hospital in Karachi, December 14, 2011. Tahira says she was attacked on August 25, 2003 by a colleague whom she refused to wed....more
Sultana, a survivor of an acid attack, takes part in an awareness rally about the violence against women as they commemorate International Women's Day in Dhaka March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rubina, a survivor of an acid attack, takes part in an awareness rally about the violence against women as they commemorate International Women's Day in Dhaka March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Asma Begum and her eleven-month-old daughter Afsana, survivors of an acid attack, rest at the burn unit of the Dhaka Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 11, 2010. Begum and Afsana were attacked with acid by her relatives due to problems...more
Female acid attack victims attend a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A young survivor of an acid attack attends a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Anu Mukherjee, 32, adjusts her scarf as she poses along a roadside on her way to her home in New Delhi, India, September 15, 2015. Mukherjee, 32, was attacked 11 years ago and waited five years before the perpetrators were convicted and jailed. ...more
