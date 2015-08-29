I am fleeing my home, Syria

A man pushes a Syrian migrant family on a bicycle, on their way through Macedonia into Serbia June 17, 2015. Forbidden from using public transport in Macedonia, thousands of migrants, most of them Syrians, have taken to two wheels to cross this...more

A man pushes a Syrian migrant family on a bicycle, on their way through Macedonia into Serbia June 17, 2015. Forbidden from using public transport in Macedonia, thousands of migrants, most of them Syrians, have taken to two wheels to cross this landlocked republic en route to Serbia, then Hungary and Europe's borderless Schengen zone. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

