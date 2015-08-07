I am indigenous
First Nations protester Leo Marcel Neveu poses to show his tattoo which reads "Native" on his neck as he takes part in the "Idle No More" demonstration in Toronto, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca, Peru November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Nzamburba, 57, who is a member of a pygmy community, wears the skin of a wild cat on his head at Mugunga, just west of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what kids did for food and fun. He participated in the Indigenous Archery Project which recruits Amazon...more
Delyane Avila, 6, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, draws on her notebook next to neighbors on Ailigandi Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama May 4, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born...more
Australian Aboriginal hunter Roy Gaykamangu of the Yolngu people carries a crocodile he has just shot dead along the edge of a billabong near the 'out station' of Yathalamarra, located on the outksirts of the community of Ramingining in East Arnhem...more
Candida Hunter, Hualapai Tribe councilwoman, poses for a photograph near new buildings on the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Peach Springs, Arizona February 28, 2012. The tiny Hualapai nation, in a bold move that could serve as a test of the limits...more
Roberto, a man dressed as a traditional Zapotec also known as "Muxe", walks inside a women's bathroom during a traditional party in Mexico City, June 29, 2013. Anthropologists say the tradition of blurring genders among Mexico's indigenous population...more
Machiguenga indigenous people Antonio Aguilar (L) and Jesica Araoz pose with their children Manuel and Betsabe close to their home in Shipetiari, a village near the Alto Madre de Dios River, May 25, 2014. Isolated Peruvian tribes like Mashco Piro...more
A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in...more
An indigenous man of the Ixchil region speaks during his testimony against former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt on the fourth day of the trial in Guatemala City March 22, 2013. Rios Montt, the first ex-head of state to stand trial for crimes...more
Ethnic Hmong wait for their lovers at the Khau Vai 'love market' in Vietnam's northern Ha Giang province, 500 km (310 mi) north of Hanoi May 10, 2010. For nearly a hundred years, the Khau Vai love market has been known as a lovers' rendezvous. Local...more
Pemon indigenous porters cover themselves from the rain with plastics bags on top of Roraima Mount, near Venezuela's border with Brazil January 16, 2015. A mysterious table-topped mountain on the Venezuela-Brazil border that perplexed 19th century...more
Kypato Kayapo, chief of Kayapo tribe from the Aukre community, receives post-cataract surgery ophthalmologic attention on the seventh day of the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions) medical expedition in the Kikretum community in...more
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village in Baringo County, Kenya, October 16, 2014. The traditional practice of circumcision within the Pokot tribe is a rite...more
Bolivia's first indigenous president Evo Morales greets supporters upon his arrival to Caracollo town, some 190 km (118 miles) south of La Paz October 13, 2008. REUTERS/David Mercado
Guarani Kaiowa Indian Dilcia Lopes and her children watch a truck pass from their makeshift camp squeezed between highway BR 463 and their ancestral land called Tekoha Apika'y, where they have been since 2009 when they last failed to take back the...more
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luz Elaida Queragama, an indigenous Embera Katio, cries beside the coffin of her four-month-old daughter who died in Cali January 25, 2015. Queragama discovered that her baby was not breathing. Members of the displaced Katio community came to Cali in...more
Villager Ali and his mother pose for a photograph in his front room in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the...more
Aboriginal peformer Les Saxby plays a traditional aboriginal musical instrument known as a didgeridoo on the shores of Sydney's Botany Bay April 29, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray
Indigenous Guatemalan Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu holds a bypass looper shear while working in a habitat preservation and native plant restoration project for endangered burrowing owls with Google employees in Mountain View, California...more
A Munduruku Indian named Paygomuyatpu takes photos with a camera left for him to use by a journalist who was expelled from the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, Brazil, May 5, 2013....more
Nenets boy Viktor Lednev sits on the snow, near a carved reindeer at a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. The bloodline community, which consists of the Lednev family members,...more
Sixteen-year-old Matasinnawana of the Yekuana indigenous Indian tribe poses at a classroom at the Indigenous University in Cano Tauca in the southern state of Bolivar May 11, 2011. The original residents of Venezuela's forests, Caribbean coves and...more
Nissan Jonathan Ole Meshami (L) of the Maasai Cricket Warriors team from Kenya hits the ball during a match against English team 'The Shed', during the "Last Man Stands" cricket tournament at Dulwich sports ground in South London September 1, 2013....more
Circassian villager Ais Tlyf poses for a photograph in his kitchen in Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 20, 2013. "The clan of my ancestors settled on this plain in the mountains in 1872 along with other Circassian families. It...more
Mandelina Nyi-Bo (C), an ethnic Jur, sits in her bamboo hut with her daughters Jore (R) and Nyankuru in the remote village Dongoi in Western Equatorial State, April 7, 2010. Nyi-Bo's husband was killed in ethnic clashes with the Dinka tribewhile she...more
Aboriginal activist and Australian Rules Football legend Adam Goodes walks out of the player's tunnel as he arrives for a team training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia, August 4, 2015. Adam Goodes has returned to the Sydney Swans and...more
Members of the Mashco-Piro tribe observe a group of travelers from across the Alto Madre de Dios river in the Manu National Park in the Amazon basin of southeastern Peru, as photographed through a bird scope October 21, 2011. Survival International...more
