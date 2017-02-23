I am transgender

Nada Chaiyajit, a Thai transgender activist, 37, poses during an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, November 28, 2016. Chaiyajit completed her undergraduate studies in August, and two months later, school officials told her 12 classmates - all men - that their graduation certificates were ready. But her college, the University of Phayao in northern Thailand, would not issue her documents because she submitted a photo in which she looks like a woman, even though her identity card says she is male. "They asked me, 'Can you take a new photo - can you tie up your hair and wear a tie to make yourself look like a man?' I said no," said the 37-year-old, wearing rimless spectacles and simple stretch cotton sweater and trousers. "If I tie my hair back and wear a tie, then it doesn't belong to me. This belongs to me," she said, gesturing at her body and holding up the contentious portrait of herself in a black and lavender graduation gown. Nada refused to dress as a man or to petition to dress as a woman on grounds of gender identity disorder, as many Thai transgender students have done. Instead, in a landmark case, she petitioned her school to issue her documents according to the gender identity she has chosen, on the basis of her rights rather than mental illness. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

