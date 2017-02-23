I am transgender
Penelope Ghartey does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York, December 13, 2016. Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at...more
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2016. Blatt once lived as a woman at home but went to work in a battery factory as a man, a painful phase in her gender transition that...more
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in...more
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had...more
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Geraldine Roman, a transgender congressional candidate, is greeted by her supporters during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) for the national election in Orani town, Bataan province, north of Manila in the Philippines May 6, 2016....more
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase...more
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards," where she was an award recipient, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 9, 2015. Jenner says it was harder to come out as a Republican than it was to come out...more
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan January 22, 2017. At a party in Peshawar, the guests' saris twirled as they danced to the music and fed each other pieces of cake, but armed police...more
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in the town of Foshan, Guangdong province, China July 6, 2012. Qian, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt...more
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gown in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally...more
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government...more
Tanya Walker, a 53-year-old transgender woman, activist and advocate, gives an interview at her apartment in New York City, September 7, 2016. Walker had lung cancer and was coughing up blood, but she says her emergency room doctor kept asking about...more
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades after putting down her tennis racquet, Renee Richards, 80, told Reuters she is still astonished she possessed the moxie to join the women's...more
Helena Vukovic, Serbian first transgender veteran army officer, poses for a picture in Belgrade, Serbia September 7, 2016. More than a year after she was sacked from Serbia's army for coming out as transgender, Vukovic has finally received a...more
Nada Chaiyajit, a Thai transgender activist, 37, poses during an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, November 28, 2016. Chaiyajit completed her undergraduate studies in August, and two months later, school...more
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. From an early age, Alvarez dreamed of having a sex-change operation and is currently awaiting his turn for one under the Cuban health care...more
Seema, 33, displays her picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracized, often abused and forced into...more
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story forms the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming...more
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender woman and a man are taken to a courthouse to face charges in Peshawar May 25, 2010. Everyone on the bus was later jailed. Pakistani police...more
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is male. His birth certificate says he is female. The mismatch, he says, is deeply frustrating. New York City, where Seenauth was born and...more
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gender from female to male, in the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 1, 2014. Jackson was among the first to obtain new documents when a...more
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu, outside the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 31, 2015. Born a male in Kenya and given the name Andrew, she felt trapped in the wrong body and...more
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. The couple was married at City Hall with San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr giving away the bride....more
