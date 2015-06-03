I am transgender
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had...more
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in the town of Foshan, Guangdong province, China July 6, 2012. Qian, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt...more
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gown in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally...more
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government...more
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracized, often abused and forced into...more
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Transgender Diogo (C), shows her marriage certificate to her mother (R), next to her partner Gustavo, after their wedding ceremony in Campinas, Brazil March 21, 2013. The couple was one of 16 same-sex couples who gathered and wed in Campinas, after...more
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades after putting down her tennis racquet, Renee Richards, 80, told Reuters she is still astonished she possessed the moxie to join the women's...more
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story forms the basis for a new reality television...more
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender woman and a man are taken to a courthouse to face charges in Peshawar May 25, 2010. Everyone on the bus was later jailed. Pakistani police...more
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is male. His birth certificate says he is female. The mismatch, he says, is deeply frustrating. New York City, where Seenauth was born and...more
A family looks at a transgender woman applying make up during a rally against human rights violations in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Kala Rai, 45, a transgender woman, sits outside her tent at a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) camp, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Francisca, a member of the transgender community poses for a photo in a beauty salon where she works in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 10, 2012. For Francisca, being one of about 100 members of the transgender community in Sharia-ruled Aceh is no...more
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gender from female to male, in the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 1, 2014. Jackson was among the first to obtain new documents when a...more
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. The couple was married at City Hall with San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr giving away the bride....more
Lana Wachowski, a screenwriter, producer and director, poses as she arrives for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" at Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California, October 24, 2012. Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, became the first major...more
Bindia Rana, a transgender independent candidate for the upcoming elections, smiles during a pre-election analysis program at the studio of a local television channel in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2013. Rana, 45, and a handful of others are the...more
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu, outside the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 31, 2015. Born a male in Kenya and given the name Andrew, she felt trapped in the wrong body and...more
Transgender advocate Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in...more
Transgender model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. From an early age, Alvarez dreamed of having a sex-change operation and is currently awaiting his turn for one under the Cuban health care...more
