Pictures | Thu Aug 4, 2016 | 1:25am IST

I am Yazidi

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir, 21, keeps guard during a deployment at a site near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A displaced fighter from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, worships at their main holy temple Lalish in Shikhan September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Yazidi sisters, who escaped from captivity by Islamic State (IS) militants, sit in a tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok province July 3, 2015. The sisters were among one hundred women, men and children taken by IS as prisoners after the militants attacked their village of Tal Ezayr in the northern Iraqi province of Mosul close to Syrian border last year. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Yazidi sisters, who escaped from captivity by Islamic State (IS) militants, sit in a tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok province July 3, 2015. The sisters were among one hundred women, men and children taken by IS as prisoners after the militants attacked their village of Tal Ezayr in the northern Iraqi province of Mosul close to Syrian border last year.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir (L), 21, holds a weapon as she rides a pickup truck during a deployment near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A displaced man and a woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect sit on the ground during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in Iraq, looks out from an abandoned house where she is taking refuge in the southeastern Turkish town of Silopi, near the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing of Habur, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A displaced girl from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, stands at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
A man and his wife from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, carry their children as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Salma, a 10-year-old Iraqi girl of the Yazidi faith, poses for a picture at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Displaced women from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, practice yoga at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok province, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Freed Yazidi boy Murad, 9, who was trained by Islamic State, smiles at a refugee camp near the northern Iraqi city of Duhok April 19, 2016. The stories of boys from the minority Yazidi community now living in a refugee camp near the northern Iraqi city of Duhok appear to show efforts by Islamic State to create a new generation of fighters loyal to the group's ideology and inured to its extreme violence. The training often leaves them scarred, even after returning home. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Ilham, a Yazidi woman, folds the curtain of the tent where she lives in a refugee camp near Duhok February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
