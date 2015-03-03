I do, I do, I do...
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. Approximately 3,800 couples from around the world attended the mass wedding. The...more
A bride looks for her groom during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Newlyweds attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A groom holds a portrait of his bride, who could not attend, during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride naps during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Newlyweds celebrate during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride takes photographs of her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A newlywed couple takes a selfie after a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A newlywed couple check their translating machine before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Newlyweds pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride weeps as she attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A groom naps during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A newlywed couple looks at each other as they attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride sits inside a bus as she leaves after a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
