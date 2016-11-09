Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 5:46am IST

I Voted Today

Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot in the U.S. general election from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
James "Pee Wee" Webster leaves the Manning precinct located at the old Wilkerson Store in Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Somali Americans vote at the Christ Church Unity in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
First-time voter Kaeli Askea poses for a selfie with her mother Erin Collins-Askea after voting at the James Weldon Johnson school in East Harlem, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Fabio Alvarado, 91, originally from El Salvador and who was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Election Day, arrives with his wife Marta, 80, to vote at LA County Registrar's office in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Raghu and Devi Ram stop to take a photo of themselves as they arrive to vote at a polling site in Peoria, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Children watch their mother vote in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People stand in line to vote at the Anne Douglas Center at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter casts his ballot at Saber Latino Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Dean Silvers prepares to fill out his ballot at a historic 1898 schoolhouse in Stillwater, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters sign in during voting in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman waits in line outside a polling station in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Judith Schaper with her red-bellied parrot wait in line to receive a ballot during voting at the Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A resident holds his basketball while receiving assistance from an election official at a recreation center serving as polling place in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter gets ready to turn in his ballot at the Merdian Fire Department in Meridian, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter puts on an "I voted" sticker in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Travis Lopes, 30, casts his vote in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Teresa Lesama, originally from Nicaragua, is seen after casting her ballot in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People stand in line to vote at the Anne Douglas Center at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A woman arrives to cast her ballot in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
