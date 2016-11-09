I Voted Today
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official...more
James "Pee Wee" Webster leaves the Manning precinct located at the old Wilkerson Store in Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Somali Americans vote at the Christ Church Unity in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
First-time voter Kaeli Askea poses for a selfie with her mother Erin Collins-Askea after voting at the James Weldon Johnson school in East Harlem, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fabio Alvarado, 91, originally from El Salvador and who was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Election Day, arrives with his wife Marta, 80, to vote at LA County Registrar's office in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Raghu and Devi Ram stop to take a photo of themselves as they arrive to vote at a polling site in Peoria, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Children watch their mother vote in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People stand in line to vote at the Anne Douglas Center at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A voter casts his ballot at Saber Latino Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dean Silvers prepares to fill out his ballot at a historic 1898 schoolhouse in Stillwater, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Voters sign in during voting in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A woman waits in line outside a polling station in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Judith Schaper with her red-bellied parrot wait in line to receive a ballot during voting at the Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A resident holds his basketball while receiving assistance from an election official at a recreation center serving as polling place in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A voter gets ready to turn in his ballot at the Merdian Fire Department in Meridian, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A voter puts on an "I voted" sticker in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Travis Lopes, 30, casts his vote in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Teresa Lesama, originally from Nicaragua, is seen after casting her ballot in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
People stand in line to vote at the Anne Douglas Center at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman arrives to cast her ballot in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
