Fri Jan 6, 2012

Ice-chitecture

<p>A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>An employee pulls a dog sled carrying tourists in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>A tourist poses for a photograph in front of a snow sculpture depicting the famous painting "Barge Haulers on the Volga" ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists walk past a coffee shop covered by shaped snow ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists take pictures in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>A performer takes a rest on a decoration during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>A visitor sleighs down a snow slope near ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

<p>Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Friday, January 06, 2012

