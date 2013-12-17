Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 18, 2013 | 4:05am IST

Ice Magic festival

<p>Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. Some 20 artists from all over the world made sculptures out of 420 tonnes of ice. The festival will open on December 20 and will end on February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. Some 20 artists from all over the world made sculptures out of 420 tonnes of ice....more

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. Some 20 artists from all over the world made sculptures out of 420 tonnes of ice. The festival will open on December 20 and will end on February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
1 / 7
<p>Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
2 / 7
<p>Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
3 / 7
<p>Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
4 / 7
<p>Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
5 / 7
<p>A sculptor carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A sculptor carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

A sculptor carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
6 / 7
<p>Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

Next Slideshows

Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.

18 Dec 2013
How to be a butler

How to be a butler

Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in areas such as China, Russia and the Middle East.

17 Dec 2013
Sochi's gay scene

Sochi's gay scene

During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking as Russia prepares to host the 2014...

17 Dec 2013
Delhi gang rape - A year after

Delhi gang rape - A year after

Demonstrators take to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the December 16 gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi.

16 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures