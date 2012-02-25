Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 25, 2012 | 8:20am IST

Iced-over Europe

<p>Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva </p>

Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

Close
1 / 34
<p>Children cross the Batllava Lake to go to school in Kosovo's village of Orllan, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka </p>

Children cross the Batllava Lake to go to school in Kosovo's village of Orllan, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Children cross the Batllava Lake to go to school in Kosovo's village of Orllan, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
2 / 34
<p>Workers clear snow in front of St.Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Workers clear snow in front of St.Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Workers clear snow in front of St.Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
3 / 34
<p>People try break the ice around a floating restaurant on the Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic </p>

People try break the ice around a floating restaurant on the Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Saturday, February 25, 2012

People try break the ice around a floating restaurant on the Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Close
4 / 34
<p>People look at ice blocks on the partially frozen Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

People look at ice blocks on the partially frozen Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 25, 2012

People look at ice blocks on the partially frozen Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 34
<p>A snowed-in car is seen in the woods north of Umea in northern Sweden February 18, 2012. A middle-aged Swedish man was found alive in the car on Friday after sitting in it for the past two months, with only ice and snow to keep him alive, according to local police. REUTERS/Rolf Hojer/Scanpix </p>

A snowed-in car is seen in the woods north of Umea in northern Sweden February 18, 2012. A middle-aged Swedish man was found alive in the car on Friday after sitting in it for the past two months, with only ice and snow to keep him alive, according...more

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A snowed-in car is seen in the woods north of Umea in northern Sweden February 18, 2012. A middle-aged Swedish man was found alive in the car on Friday after sitting in it for the past two months, with only ice and snow to keep him alive, according to local police. REUTERS/Rolf Hojer/Scanpix

Close
6 / 34
<p>An elderly man exits through a window in a tunnel under his snow covered house in Scutelnici village, 90 km northeast of Bucharest, February 17, 2012, as icy weather continues across Romania. Inmates from Jilava prison helped to clear the houses in the snow covered area of Buzau in southeast Romania. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

An elderly man exits through a window in a tunnel under his snow covered house in Scutelnici village, 90 km northeast of Bucharest, February 17, 2012, as icy weather continues across Romania. Inmates from Jilava prison helped to clear the houses in...more

Saturday, February 25, 2012

An elderly man exits through a window in a tunnel under his snow covered house in Scutelnici village, 90 km northeast of Bucharest, February 17, 2012, as icy weather continues across Romania. Inmates from Jilava prison helped to clear the houses in the snow covered area of Buzau in southeast Romania. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
7 / 34
<p>Two boys walk after snowfall near the city of Bulqize, some 140 km (88) miles north of capital Tirana, Albania February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Two boys walk after snowfall near the city of Bulqize, some 140 km (88) miles north of capital Tirana, Albania February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Two boys walk after snowfall near the city of Bulqize, some 140 km (88) miles north of capital Tirana, Albania February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 34
<p>A woman tries to flag down a taxi as she stands between piles of snow on a street in an old neighbourhood in downtown Bucharest February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A woman tries to flag down a taxi as she stands between piles of snow on a street in an old neighbourhood in downtown Bucharest February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A woman tries to flag down a taxi as she stands between piles of snow on a street in an old neighbourhood in downtown Bucharest February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
9 / 34
<p>Wisla Krakow's players practice during snowfall prior to their tomorrow's Europa League match with Standard Liege in Krakow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta </p>

Wisla Krakow's players practice during snowfall prior to their tomorrow's Europa League match with Standard Liege in Krakow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Wisla Krakow's players practice during snowfall prior to their tomorrow's Europa League match with Standard Liege in Krakow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

Close
10 / 34
<p>A tourist rides on a snowmobile during winter at Wierch Rusinski in Bukowina Tatrzanska near Zakopane, southern Poland, February 11, 2012, as the Tatra Mountains are seen in the background. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

A tourist rides on a snowmobile during winter at Wierch Rusinski in Bukowina Tatrzanska near Zakopane, southern Poland, February 11, 2012, as the Tatra Mountains are seen in the background. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A tourist rides on a snowmobile during winter at Wierch Rusinski in Bukowina Tatrzanska near Zakopane, southern Poland, February 11, 2012, as the Tatra Mountains are seen in the background. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
11 / 34
<p>An old woman watches men clear the snow around her home in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

An old woman watches men clear the snow around her home in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Saturday, February 25, 2012

An old woman watches men clear the snow around her home in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
12 / 34
<p>People enter a subway station during heavy snowfall in Bucharest February 13, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

People enter a subway station during heavy snowfall in Bucharest February 13, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Saturday, February 25, 2012

People enter a subway station during heavy snowfall in Bucharest February 13, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
13 / 34
<p>The Saone river is frozen in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

The Saone river is frozen in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, February 25, 2012

The Saone river is frozen in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
14 / 34
<p>People walk on the frozen outer Alster lake on a freezing cold day in Hamburg, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer </p>

People walk on the frozen outer Alster lake on a freezing cold day in Hamburg, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Saturday, February 25, 2012

People walk on the frozen outer Alster lake on a freezing cold day in Hamburg, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Close
15 / 34
<p>A woman wears her gloves as she walks in front of a suntan advertisement on a snow-covered street in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A woman wears her gloves as she walks in front of a suntan advertisement on a snow-covered street in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A woman wears her gloves as she walks in front of a suntan advertisement on a snow-covered street in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
16 / 34
<p>Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov</p>

Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
17 / 34
<p>A child, with eyelashes covered with hoarfrost, is seen along a street in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov </p>

A child, with eyelashes covered with hoarfrost, is seen along a street in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A child, with eyelashes covered with hoarfrost, is seen along a street in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov

Close
18 / 34
<p>A man helps his elderly relative down a drift on a snow-covered road near Glodeanu Silistea village, 75 km (47 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 12, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

A man helps his elderly relative down a drift on a snow-covered road near Glodeanu Silistea village, 75 km (47 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 12, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A man helps his elderly relative down a drift on a snow-covered road near Glodeanu Silistea village, 75 km (47 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 12, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
19 / 34
<p>A man looks at the ice bar during an international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins </p>

A man looks at the ice bar during an international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A man looks at the ice bar during an international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
20 / 34
<p>Bramble, a Tamworth pig, runs in snow at Sinnington, northern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Bramble, a Tamworth pig, runs in snow at Sinnington, northern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Bramble, a Tamworth pig, runs in snow at Sinnington, northern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
21 / 34
<p>The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano </p>

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Saturday, February 25, 2012

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Close
22 / 34
<p>A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
23 / 34
<p>Ice skates are pictured on frozen Alte Donau (Old Danube) in front of UN headquarters in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Ice skates are pictured on frozen Alte Donau (Old Danube) in front of UN headquarters in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Ice skates are pictured on frozen Alte Donau (Old Danube) in front of UN headquarters in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
24 / 34
<p>Women pose for a photograph sitting next to a snowman in Victoria park in east London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Women pose for a photograph sitting next to a snowman in Victoria park in east London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Women pose for a photograph sitting next to a snowman in Victoria park in east London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
25 / 34
<p>A boy sits in front of an ice covered car in Versoix near Geneva February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A boy sits in front of an ice covered car in Versoix near Geneva February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A boy sits in front of an ice covered car in Versoix near Geneva February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
26 / 34
<p>A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
27 / 34
<p>A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
28 / 34
<p>A woman protects herself from the falling snow with an umbrella in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

A woman protects herself from the falling snow with an umbrella in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A woman protects herself from the falling snow with an umbrella in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
29 / 34
<p>A bargeman uses a pole to break up ice around the hull of his blocked craft, which transports grain, on the partially frozen Saint Quentin canal in Cambrai February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Pascal </p>

A bargeman uses a pole to break up ice around the hull of his blocked craft, which transports grain, on the partially frozen Saint Quentin canal in Cambrai February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Pascal...more

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A bargeman uses a pole to break up ice around the hull of his blocked craft, which transports grain, on the partially frozen Saint Quentin canal in Cambrai February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Pascal

Close
30 / 34
<p>A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a long exposure ayndc a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a...more

Saturday, February 25, 2012

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a long exposure ayndc a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
31 / 34
<p>Ice keeper Norbert Jank drinks out of Lake Weissensee to demonstrate its water quality in Techendorf , Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 26, 2012. Techendorf is hosting the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6,000 participants, from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

Ice keeper Norbert Jank drinks out of Lake Weissensee to demonstrate its water quality in Techendorf , Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 26, 2012. Techendorf is hosting the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City...more

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Ice keeper Norbert Jank drinks out of Lake Weissensee to demonstrate its water quality in Techendorf , Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 26, 2012. Techendorf is hosting the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6,000 participants, from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
32 / 34
<p>Workers remove one of two Hummer cars from the icy Lake Balaton at Balatonakarattya, 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Budapest February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Janos Kovacs </p>

Workers remove one of two Hummer cars from the icy Lake Balaton at Balatonakarattya, 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Budapest February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Janos Kovacs

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Workers remove one of two Hummer cars from the icy Lake Balaton at Balatonakarattya, 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Budapest February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Janos Kovacs

Close
33 / 34
<p>Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, February 25, 2012

Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez

Next Slideshows

Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez

Scenes from one of the world's deadliest cities.

24 Feb 2012
Carnival fever

Carnival fever

Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.

24 Feb 2012
Miss India Worldwide

Miss India Worldwide

Thirty-five contestants of Indian origin from different countries compete in the Miss India Worldwide beauty pageant in Suriname.

26 Feb 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

24 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast