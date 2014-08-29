Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 29, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

Icelandic lava field erupts

Picture shows magma along a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Friday, August 29, 2014
Steam and smoke rise over a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

