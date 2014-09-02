Edition:
Icelandic lava field erupts

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Picture shows magma along a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

