Ich bin the Queen
Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Michael...more
Queen Elizabeth and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel react during a visit to Berlin's University of Technology, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Well-wishers hold the portrait of Queen Elizabeth as they wait for her visit in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Queen Elizabeth toasts with German President Joachim Gauck (R) during a garden party for the 'Queen's Birthday' at the residence of the British Ambassador to Germany in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool
Queen Elizabeth looks at a painting presented to her during a visit to Germany's President's official residence, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Queen Elizabeth arrives for signing the guest book at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
Queen Elizabeth waves next to German President Joachim Gauck from the balcony of Roemer townhall in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Roessler/Pool
Queen Elizabeth arrives for a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
German President Joachim Gauck (L), his partner Daniela Schadt (2L) and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are greeted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Well-wishers wait on a bridge over the Spree river to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their boat trip in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Queen Elizabeth makes a speech during a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool
