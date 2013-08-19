Idaho wildfire
A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames blaze down a ridge as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker flies over the Golden Eagle subdivision at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters clear a burned area at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames are visible near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An air tanker helicopter flies through heavy smoke at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water as a firefighter works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers repair burned power lines as a fire crew works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames from the Beaver Creek wildfire are visible in the background as fire crews attend a planning meeting outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fire crews attend a planning meeting for the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water on a flare up near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighter Luke Garcia takes a break at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents of the rural town of Prairie, Idaho meet with fire officials to talk about the Elk Complex and Pony Complex wildfires burning outside Boise, Idaho August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter collects water from a pond near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision during the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
