Idiotarod race in New York

Competitors in costume race over the Williamsburg Bridge during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. Idiotarod race organizers received a cease-and-desist letter from organizers of the similarly named Iditarod multi-day sled dog race in Alaska, due to the likeness of the name. The New York based race consists of costumed participants pushing modified shopping trolleys through the streets of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly