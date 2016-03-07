Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 8, 2016 | 3:16am IST

Iditarod race across Alaska

Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, starting a nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 km) journey through the state's unforgiving wilderness. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling...more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, starting a nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 km) journey through the state's unforgiving wilderness. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
1 / 21
4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
2 / 21
Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
3 / 21
Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
4 / 21
Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
5 / 21
A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
6 / 21
Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
7 / 21
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
8 / 21
Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
9 / 21
Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
10 / 21
Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
11 / 21
Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
12 / 21
A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
13 / 21
DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
14 / 21
Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
15 / 21
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
16 / 21
Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
17 / 21
Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
18 / 21
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
19 / 21
Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
20 / 21
John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Almost human

Almost human

Next Slideshows

Almost human

Almost human

Humanoid robots that walk, talk, and eerily resemble real people.

07 Mar 2016
Celebrating Shivaratri

Celebrating Shivaratri

Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing...

07 Mar 2016
Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Images from the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who has passed away at age 94.

07 Mar 2016
Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

Cuba's famed Cohiba Tobacco cigar factory opens its doors during the annual Habanos Festival.

04 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast