Iditarod race across Alaska
Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling...more
4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
