Idlib under al Qaeda

Islamist rebel fighters ride on a motorbike along a deserted street in Idlib city April 6, 2015. Idlib, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Turkish border is only the second provincial capital to slip from government hands after Raqqa in the east, which...more

Islamist rebel fighters ride on a motorbike along a deserted street in Idlib city April 6, 2015. Idlib, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Turkish border is only the second provincial capital to slip from government hands after Raqqa in the east, which Islamic State has turned into its de facto capital. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close