Idlib's last stand

An Ansar al-Sham brigade fighter carries a head-band which belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad he found after taking control of an area, during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate...more

An Ansar al-Sham brigade fighter carries a head-band which belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad he found after taking control of an area, during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate May 23, 2015. Ariha is one of the last cities in Idlib governorate controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, according to the fighters. The writting on the headband reads in Arabic:" Oh Zahraa." (Fatima Al-Zahraa is the daughter of Prophet Muhammad and wife of Imam Ali) REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close