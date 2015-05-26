Idlib's last stand
Smoke rises from buildings near the national hospital, where Syrian soldiers were holed up under siege by insurgents, after what activists said was shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Jisr al-Shughour,...more
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during what the rebels said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near...more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement walk on a hill in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man gestures as smoke rises from a burning farmland targeted by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarshmarin village in Idlib countryside May 24, 2015. Farmers said that forces loyal to...more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement take positions inside a building in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Ansar al-Sham brigade fighter carries a head-band which belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad he found after taking control of an area, during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate...more
Rebel fighters gesture after they said they took control of Tel Mastouma, which overlooks the Mastouma military base, south of the city of Idlib, Syria May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement run, fearing snipers loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, in Jabal al-Arbaeen which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May...more
A boy, injured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region, reacts at a field hospital in Idlib province, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare their ammunition in the city of Idlib before heading towards what they said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar...more
A damaged ambulance is seen in the Mastouma military base after rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside...more
Nusra Front fighters walk among debris caused by what activists said was shelling from warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the national hospital in Jisr al-Shughour town, Idlib province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance...more
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Civilians search for belongings amidst rubble after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a school housing displaced people in al-Muzara village, in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib province...more
Free Syrian Army fighters look up at warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad at Nahlaya front in Idlib, as they gather in preparation for an operation to take over Ariha city, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Civil Defence member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Civil Defence members wear gas masks near damaged ground in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Debris and smoke rise during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting a post controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Ariha town in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Rebel fighters pray in Jisr al-Shughour town after they took control of the area April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged tank is pictured in the Mastouma military base after the rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
