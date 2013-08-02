Iftar in India
A Muslim man offers prayers before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy looks at a mobile phone before having his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim man arrives at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) to have his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims gather after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim women pray after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Muslims stand after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim woman prays after having her iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Vendors eat their iftar meal as they break fast along a roadside during Ramadan in Kolkata July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims gather after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims eat at iftar, or breaking fast, inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim boy arranges plates before iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims wait to start their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man prepares for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Ahmedabad August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims leave after their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy adjusts his cap before preparing to eat his Iftar meal to break fast on the first day of Ramadan at Jama Masjid, in the old quarters of Delhi, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sonia Gandhi (C), Chief of India's ruling Congress party, attends a Iftar (break fast) party during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan in Rae Bareli, in Uttar Pradesh, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Indian Muslims eat their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi October 22, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur
Shopkeepers eat Iftar (a meal to break their fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Delhi September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
