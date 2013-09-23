Edition:
iHeartRadio Festival

<p>Singer Ke$ha performs with dancers during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Norwegian duo Ylvis perform "The Fox" during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Bruno Mars (C) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Members of the band Muse perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Chris Brown performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Sean "P. Diddy" Combs introduces Robin Thicke during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Queen's drummer Roger Meddows Taylor performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Members of the band Muse perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Adam Lambert (L) performs with Queen's guitarist Brian May during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>British musician Elton John performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Robin Thicke (C) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Keith Urban performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist Jared Leto performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Avril Lavigne (R) performs on the Village stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Members of English-Irish boy band The Wanted perform in the Village during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. From left are: Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George, and Tom Parker. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Cher Lloyd performs on the Village stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

