Pictures | Mon Jun 20, 2016 | 8:57pm IST

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Fifth Harmony perform during the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
MMVA host model Gigi Hadid takes pictures with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hip hop artist Desiigner performs amid members of the audience after jumping into the crowd. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Amber Rose dances as Macklemore performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Host Gigi Hadid speaks. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Leah Fay of July Talk performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Nick Jonas accepts the international artist of the year award from presenter Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A member of the audience takes a video. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Tegan and Sara perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello embrace after receiving the best pop video award as ETalk reporter Liz Trinnear looks on. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Nick Jonas performs amid members of the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
James Bay performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hailee Steinfeld participates in a collaboration with Shawn Hook. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hailee Steinfeld participates in a collaboration with Shawn Hook. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Model Hailey Baldwin arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Model Amber Rose arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Singer James Bay arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Macklemore performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Alessia Cara accepts the best new Canadian artist award as ETalk reporter Liz Trinnear looks on. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Actress Shay Mitchell arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Actress Ashley Benson arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Singer Sofia Carson arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Singer Nick Jonas arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Fifth Harmony accept the most buzzworthy international artist or group award. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Pop duoTegan and Sara arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hip hop artist Desiigner jumps onto members of the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hedley perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Actress Hailee Steinfeld poses for fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Chad L. Coleman, of "The Walking Dead," arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Marianas Trench arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Grand Theft arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Tom Wrecks (R) and Pat Drastik of Thugli arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Nash Grier arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Singer Alessia Cara arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hedley arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
