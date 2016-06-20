iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards
Fifth Harmony perform during the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
MMVA host model Gigi Hadid takes pictures with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Hip hop artist Desiigner performs amid members of the audience after jumping into the crowd. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Amber Rose dances as Macklemore performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Host Gigi Hadid speaks. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Leah Fay of July Talk performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nick Jonas accepts the international artist of the year award from presenter Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A member of the audience takes a video. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Tegan and Sara perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello embrace after receiving the best pop video award as ETalk reporter Liz Trinnear looks on. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nick Jonas performs amid members of the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
James Bay performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hailee Steinfeld participates in a collaboration with Shawn Hook. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hailee Steinfeld participates in a collaboration with Shawn Hook. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Model Hailey Baldwin arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Model Amber Rose arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer James Bay arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Macklemore performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Alessia Cara accepts the best new Canadian artist award as ETalk reporter Liz Trinnear looks on. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Shay Mitchell arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Actress Ashley Benson arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer Sofia Carson arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer Nick Jonas arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Fifth Harmony accept the most buzzworthy international artist or group award. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Pop duoTegan and Sara arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Hip hop artist Desiigner jumps onto members of the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hedley perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Hailee Steinfeld poses for fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Chad L. Coleman, of "The Walking Dead," arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Marianas Trench arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Grand Theft arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Tom Wrecks (R) and Pat Drastik of Thugli arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Nash Grier arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer Alessia Cara arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Hedley arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Next Slideshows
Courtside candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
Best of London Collections: Men
Highlights from the London men's collections.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Crowning Miss USA
A 26-year-old Army Reserve officer from the District of Columbia is crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.