iHeartRadio Music Festival
Gwen Stefani of the band No Doubt performs with guitarist Tom Dumont and bassist Tony Kanal during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Gwen Stefani of the band No Doubt performs with guitarist Tom Dumont and bassist Tony Kanal during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Green Day lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong grabs a camera during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Green Day lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong grabs a camera during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rihanna performs with dancers during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rihanna performs with dancers during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with dancers during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with dancers during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Britney Spears and host Ryan Seacrest introduces a musical group during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Britney Spears and host Ryan Seacrest introduces a musical group during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Usher performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Usher performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
deadmau5 performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
deadmau5 performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and singer Miley Cyrus come onstage to introduce a performance during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and singer Miley Cyrus come onstage to introduce a performance during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with Calvin Harris during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with Calvin Harris during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Enrique Iglesias performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Enrique Iglesias performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kathy Griffin introduces Swedish House Mafia during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kathy Griffin introduces Swedish House Mafia during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Emmy red carpet
Fashion from the Emmy red carpet.
Primetime Emmy Awards
Highlights from the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past seven days.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.