Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 10, 2012 | 10:35am IST

IIFA Awards 2012

<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan speaks to the media after winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan speaks to the media after winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan speaks to the media after winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
1 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
2 / 33
<p>Bollywood singer Mika Singh (L) and model Talia Bentson pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood singer Mika Singh (L) and model Talia Bentson pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood singer Mika Singh (L) and model Talia Bentson pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
3 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
4 / 33
<p>Music director A. R. Rahman smiles while speaking to a reporter upon his arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Music director A. R. Rahman smiles while speaking to a reporter upon his arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Music director A. R. Rahman smiles while speaking to a reporter upon his arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
5 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Preity Zinta smiles while speaking to a reporter upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta smiles while speaking to a reporter upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta smiles while speaking to a reporter upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
6 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
7 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
8 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
9 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
10 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
11 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
12 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
13 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
14 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia blows a kiss as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia blows a kiss as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia blows a kiss as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
15 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Boman Irani gestures as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actor Boman Irani gestures as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Boman Irani gestures as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
16 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
17 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses with the Green Award trophy backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses with the Green Award trophy backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses with the Green Award trophy backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
18 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
19 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
20 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Prakash Raj poses with the Best Award in Negative Role trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actor Prakash Raj poses with the Best Award in Negative Role trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Prakash Raj poses with the Best Award in Negative Role trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
21 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Rekha kisses her Lifetime Achievement Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Rekha kisses her Lifetime Achievement Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Rekha kisses her Lifetime Achievement Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
22 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
23 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
24 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu smiles as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu smiles as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu smiles as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
25 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
26 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
27 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
28 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
29 / 33
<p>Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
30 / 33
<p>Bollywood dancer Prabhu Deva poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood dancer Prabhu Deva poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood dancer Prabhu Deva poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
31 / 33
<p>Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
32 / 33
<p>Bollywood actresses Pooja Kumar (L) and Andrea Jeremiah pose for photos as they arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actresses Pooja Kumar (L) and Andrea Jeremiah pose for photos as they arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, June 10, 2012

Bollywood actresses Pooja Kumar (L) and Andrea Jeremiah pose for photos as they arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Next Slideshows

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

A look at the Bollywood actress through the years at the Cannes Film Festival.

26 May 2012
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bollywood actress is pregnant with her first child, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter.

23 Jun 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast