IIFA Awards 2012
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan speaks to the media after winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood singer Mika Singh (L) and model Talia Bentson pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Hazel Keech poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Music director A. R. Rahman smiles while speaking to a reporter upon his arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta smiles while speaking to a reporter upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia blows a kiss as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Boman Irani gestures as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses with the Green Award trophy backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee poses as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Prakash Raj poses with the Best Award in Negative Role trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Rekha kisses her Lifetime Achievement Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha poses for a picture backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu smiles as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood dancer Prabhu Deva poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria poses for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actresses Pooja Kumar (L) and Andrea Jeremiah pose for photos as they arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
