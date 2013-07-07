Edition:
IIFA Awards

<p>Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (R) speaks after receiving an award for the best performance in a leading role as actor Zayed Khan watches at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood director Anurag Basu (L) speaks after receiving an award for the best director as actress Anushka Sharma watches at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (R) smiles after receiving an award for the best performance in a leading role from actor Abhishek Bachchan at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (C) performs at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) smiles after receiving an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi (L) as producer Boney Kapoor watches at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (L) receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana (L-R), Parineeti Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapur perform at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (L) holds the trophy after winning the award for the best performance in a comic role as actors Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Sonu Sood watch at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (L) holds the trophy after winning the award for the best performance in a comic role as actress Jacqueline Fernandez watches at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (C) performs at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme poses on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Shahid Kapur perform at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) shakes hands with his fans on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Madhuri Dixit arrive on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (C) arrives on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez smiles while speaking to reporters on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (C) dances on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez poses on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Fans use mobile phones and cameras to take pictures of Bollywood actors arriving on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia poses on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Amrita Rao poses on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan shakes hands with his fans on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actors Divya Dutta (L) and Abhishek Bachchan pose on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Zayed Khan waves to his fans on the green carpet before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit smiles during a news conference for her movie "Gulaab Gang" before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses for a picture during a news conference for her movie "Gulaab Gang" before the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme waves to the audience at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

