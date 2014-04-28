IIFA Awards in Florida
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (C) performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (C) performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014....more
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha (R) to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha (R) to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha waves with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha (R) as he receives his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha waves with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha (R) as he receives his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey presents Deepika Padukone her IIFA 2014 Best Actress Award while Best Actor Award winner Farhan Akhtar looks on (R) during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. ...more
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey presents Deepika Padukone her IIFA 2014 Best Actress Award while Best Actor Award winner Farhan Akhtar looks on (R) during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Dr. Kiran Patel (C), a Tampa Bay philanthropist with his wife Pallavi, speaks after being honored by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Dr. Kiran Patel (C), a Tampa Bay philanthropist with his wife Pallavi, speaks after being honored by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Film star Gauhar Khan walks the green carpet as she arrives for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Film star Gauhar Khan walks the green carpet as she arrives for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Indian film star Vivek Oberoi, and his wife, Priyanka Alva (R), pose for photographers on the green carpet as they arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Indian film star Vivek Oberoi, and his wife, Priyanka Alva (R), pose for photographers on the green carpet as they arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Next Slideshows
IIFA in Florida
The International Indian Film Academy Awards will be presented in the United States for the first time this year.
The 10 most beautiful
The world's 10 most beautiful people according to People magazine.
World's most beautiful woman
Lupita Nyong'o is named the world's most beautiful person by People magazine.
Funeral for Peaches Geldof
Celebrities say farewell to media and fashion personality Peaches Geldof.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.