Pictures | Mon Apr 28, 2014 | 11:55am IST

IIFA Awards in Florida

<p>Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (C) performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha (R) to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha waves with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha (R) as he receives his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey presents Deepika Padukone her IIFA 2014 Best Actress Award while Best Actor Award winner Farhan Akhtar looks on (R) during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Dr. Kiran Patel (C), a Tampa Bay philanthropist with his wife Pallavi, speaks after being honored by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Film star Gauhar Khan walks the green carpet as she arrives for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

<p>Indian film star Vivek Oberoi, and his wife, Priyanka Alva (R), pose for photographers on the green carpet as they arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Podcast