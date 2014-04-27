Edition:
India
IIFA in Florida

<p>Actor Kevin Spacey (C) gets a "selfie" taken with actor Anupam Kher (4th L) and other Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actor Kevin Spacey (C) gets a "selfie" taken with actor Anupam Kher (4th L) and other Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Sunday, April 27, 2014

<p>Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as actress Priyanka Chopra (L) looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as actress Priyanka Chopra (L) looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as actress Priyanka Chopra (L) looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) gestures as actor Kevin Spacey looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) gestures as actor Kevin Spacey looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) gestures as actor Kevin Spacey looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as he meets Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as he meets Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as he meets Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and actress Dia Mirza attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and actress Dia Mirza attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and actress Dia Mirza attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Indian model Kainaat Arora arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Indian model Kainaat Arora arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Indian model Kainaat Arora arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akthar (L) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akthar (L) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akthar (L) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood musical composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan and wife Sangeeta (R) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood musical composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan and wife Sangeeta (R) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood musical composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan and wife Sangeeta (R) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (L) poses with Resul Pookutty, an Oscar winner for sound mixing of the film "Slumdog Millionaire", while attending a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (L) poses with Resul Pookutty, an Oscar winner for sound mixing of the film "Slumdog Millionaire", while attending a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (L) poses with Resul Pookutty, an Oscar winner for sound mixing of the film "Slumdog Millionaire", while attending a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (C) speaks with participants of a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (C) speaks with participants of a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (C) speaks with participants of a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a press conference ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in the United States for the first time this year. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a press conference ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in the United States for the first time this year.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a press conference ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in the United States for the first time this year. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra (C) and Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor (R) entertain the crowd ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in the United States for the first time this year. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra (C) and Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor (R) entertain the crowd ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in the United States for the first time this year.

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra (C) and Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor (R) entertain the crowd ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in the United States for the first time this year. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

