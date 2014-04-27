IIFA in Florida
Actor Kevin Spacey (C) gets a "selfie" taken with actor Anupam Kher (4th L) and other Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Actor John Travolta speaks at a press conference in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as actress Priyanka Chopra (L) looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) gestures as actor Kevin Spacey looks on as they meet Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Actor Kevin Spacey speaks as he meets Bollywood actors at the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and actress Dia Mirza attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Indian model Kainaat Arora arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy arrives at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akthar (L) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood musical composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan and wife Sangeeta (R) arrive at the Green Carpet of IIFA Rocks at Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (L) poses with Resul Pookutty, an Oscar winner for sound mixing of the film "Slumdog Millionaire", while attending a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014....more
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (C) speaks with participants of a workshop ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a press conference ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's yearly $7.8 billion industry, will be presented in...more
Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra (C) and Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor (R) entertain the crowd ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. The awards, which are the Oscars of Bollywood's...more
