Pictures | Tue Dec 9, 2014 | 5:25am IST

IKEA cinema makeover

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A man takes a picture of a woman as they await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
