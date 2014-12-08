IKEA cinema makeover
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man takes a picture of a woman as they await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
