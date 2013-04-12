Illegal houses and their occupants
A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Reshma Ansari, 20, sits with her seven-month-old baby Muntasha in her lap in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10,...more
Reshma Ansari, 20, sits with her seven-month-old baby Muntasha in her lap in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013....more
Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is pictured in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is pictured in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Urban wild
When wildlife ventures into the city.
Cuba to Miami
A son is reunited with his father in America.
The art of selling
Street vendor scenes from around the world.
The border
Photographer Mike Blake travels with Border Patrol agents during their night patrol along the border between Mexico and the U.S.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.