Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 12, 2013 | 5:30am IST

Illegal houses and their occupants

<p>A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more

Friday, April 12, 2013

A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
1 / 9
<p>Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 12, 2013

Two children stand in the hallway of a flat in an illegal building located next to site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
2 / 9
<p>Reshma Ansari, 20, sits with her seven-month-old baby Muntasha in her lap in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Reshma Ansari, 20, sits with her seven-month-old baby Muntasha in her lap in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10,...more

Friday, April 12, 2013

Reshma Ansari, 20, sits with her seven-month-old baby Muntasha in her lap in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 9
<p>Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 12, 2013

Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 9
<p>Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013....more

Friday, April 12, 2013

Sania, 25, sits underneath a line of clothes hung up to dry in the living room of their flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 9
<p>Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 12, 2013

Afreen (R), 12, sits as her niece Anam, 2, sleeps on a mattress on the floor of their flat in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 9
<p>People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 12, 2013

People walk past an illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 9
<p>An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is pictured in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is pictured in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 12, 2013

An illegal building which was demolished in the "Lucky Compound", where a building collapsed last week, is pictured in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 9
<p>An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 12, 2013

An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Urban wild

Urban wild

Next Slideshows

Urban wild

Urban wild

When wildlife ventures into the city.

12 Apr 2013
Cuba to Miami

Cuba to Miami

A son is reunited with his father in America.

11 Apr 2013
The art of selling

The art of selling

Street vendor scenes from around the world.

11 Apr 2013
The border

The border

Photographer Mike Blake travels with Border Patrol agents during their night patrol along the border between Mexico and the U.S.

11 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast