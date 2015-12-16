Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 16, 2015 | 9:05pm IST

Illegal jade mining in Myanmar

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to excavate more jade from the world's richest deposits of the gemstone before a new government takes office next year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to excavate more jade from the world's richest deposits of the gemstone before a new government takes office next year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 18
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 18
A view of a jade mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A view of a jade mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A view of a jade mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 18
A miner injects heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the mines in hopes of finding lumps of the precious stone overlooked by big miners. 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A miner injects heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the mines in hopes of finding lumps of the precious stone...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A miner injects heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the mines in hopes of finding lumps of the precious stone overlooked by big miners. 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 18
Trucks are seen at a jade stones mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Trucks are seen at a jade stones mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Trucks are seen at a jade stones mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 18
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. Because of the stepped-up extractions, thousands of ethnic villagers are being forced off their land. Scavengers, or "handpickers" who in their thousands scour mountains of loose earth and rubble for nuggets of jade, are sometimes buried alive, including 114 killed in a landslide last month. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. Because of the stepped-up extractions, thousands of ethnic villagers are being forced off their land. Scavengers, or "handpickers" who in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. Because of the stepped-up extractions, thousands of ethnic villagers are being forced off their land. Scavengers, or "handpickers" who in their thousands scour mountains of loose earth and rubble for nuggets of jade, are sometimes buried alive, including 114 killed in a landslide last month. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 18
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 18
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 18
Two miners inject heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Two miners inject heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Two miners inject heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 18
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 18
A miner collects used syringes which miners used to inject heroin. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A miner collects used syringes which miners used to inject heroin. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A miner collects used syringes which miners used to inject heroin. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 18
A miner walks with a stone at a jade mine dump at a Hpakant in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A miner walks with a stone at a jade mine dump at a Hpakant in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A miner walks with a stone at a jade mine dump at a Hpakant in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 18
Miners take a look at a jade stone while one of them injects himself heroin. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the northern township of Hpakant, producer of some of the world's highest quality jade, in hopes of finding lumps of the precious stone overlooked by big miners. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners take a look at a jade stone while one of them injects himself heroin. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the northern township of Hpakant, producer of some of the world's highest quality jade, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Miners take a look at a jade stone while one of them injects himself heroin. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the northern township of Hpakant, producer of some of the world's highest quality jade, in hopes of finding lumps of the precious stone overlooked by big miners. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 18
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. The National League for Democracy has said it will bring in rules and competition and crack down on rampant smuggling that deprives the government of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, but skeptics doubt it will be able to do much in the remote, rebel-infested region. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. The National League for Democracy has said it will bring in rules and competition and crack down on rampant smuggling that deprives the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. The National League for Democracy has said it will bring in rules and competition and crack down on rampant smuggling that deprives the government of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, but skeptics doubt it will be able to do much in the remote, rebel-infested region. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 18
Two miners inject heroin into each other at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Two miners inject heroin into each other at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Two miners inject heroin into each other at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
15 / 18
Trucks are seen at a jade stone mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Trucks are seen at a jade stone mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Trucks are seen at a jade stone mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 18
A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Much of the jade is being smuggled into China each year, locals say. Jade is a status symbol in China widely believed to bring fortune, wealth and longevity. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Much of the jade is being smuggled into China each year, locals say. Jade is a status symbol in China widely believed to bring fortune,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Much of the jade is being smuggled into China each year, locals say. Jade is a status symbol in China widely believed to bring fortune, wealth and longevity. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 18
A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of any allegations of Chinese companies' involvement in jade smuggling, but added the country was opposed to such illegal activities. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of any allegations of Chinese companies' involvement in jade...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of any allegations of Chinese companies' involvement in jade smuggling, but added the country was opposed to such illegal activities. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The Republican debates

The Republican debates

Next Slideshows

The Republican debates

The Republican debates

Highlights from the fifth official Republican presidential debate.

16 Dec 2015
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

16 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of the year.

16 Dec 2015
Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Investigators believe the site contains the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war.

15 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast