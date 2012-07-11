Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012

Illuminating Stonehenge

<p>Compagnie Carabosse members light a spherical structure at World Heritage site Stonehenge during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>Compagnie Carabosse members light a metal structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>Illuminated shapes are seen as World Heritage site Stonehenge is lit up during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

