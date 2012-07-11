Illuminating Stonehenge
Compagnie Carabosse members light a spherical structure at World Heritage site Stonehenge during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty more
Compagnie Carabosse members light a spherical structure at World Heritage site Stonehenge during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Compagnie Carabosse members light a metal structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Compagnie Carabosse members light a metal structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Illuminated shapes are seen as World Heritage site Stonehenge is lit up during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Illuminated shapes are seen as World Heritage site Stonehenge is lit up during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Next Slideshows
Farnborough Airshow
Pictures from the Farnborough Airshow being held from July 9-15.
Jailhouse Paan
Snapshots of a jail cell-themed paan shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad.
World Population Day
Snapshots of people on World Population Day.
Farnborough Airshow
Highlights from the annual global airshow.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.