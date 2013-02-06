Images from Hubble
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than...more
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelopardalis, near the North Celestial Pole. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble, NASA and H. Olofsson
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelopardalis, near the North Celestial Pole. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble, NASA and H. Olofsson
The glowing remains of a dying, sun-like star - of the so-called "ant nebula" (Menzel 3, or Mz3). REUTERS/NASA
The glowing remains of a dying, sun-like star - of the so-called "ant nebula" (Menzel 3, or Mz3). REUTERS/NASA
The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the southern constellation Carina. REUTERS/NASA
The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the southern constellation Carina. REUTERS/NASA
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA
Star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. REUTERS/NASA/European Southern...more
Star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. REUTERS/NASA/European Southern Observatory/Space Telescope Science Institute/Hubble Space Telescope
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that serves as home for older stars. REUTERS/NASA
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that serves as home for older stars. REUTERS/NASA
Star V838 Monocerotis's (V838 Mon) light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA, ESA, H. E. Bond (STScI)
Star V838 Monocerotis's (V838 Mon) light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA, ESA, H. E. Bond (STScI)
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attention amid a raucous stellar breeding ground in 30 Doradus, a star-forming complex located in the heart of the Tarantula nebula. ...more
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attention amid a raucous stellar breeding ground in 30 Doradus, a star-forming complex located in the heart of the Tarantula nebula. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/J. Hester
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/J. Hester
A pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147. The left-most galaxy is relatively undisturbed apart from a smooth ring of starlight. It appears nearly on edge to our line of sight. The right- most galaxy, resembling a "zero," exhibits...more
A pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147. The left-most galaxy is relatively undisturbed apart from a smooth ring of starlight. It appears nearly on edge to our line of sight. The right- most galaxy, resembling a "zero," exhibits a clumpy, blue ring of intense star formation. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, revealing the vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters and a glimpse into regions normally obscured by dust. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage
A panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, revealing the vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters and a glimpse into regions normally obscured by dust. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage
An image of the Eagle Nebula reveals a tall, dense tower of gas being sculpted by ultraviolet light from a group of massive, hot stars. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image of the Eagle Nebula reveals a tall, dense tower of gas being sculpted by ultraviolet light from a group of massive, hot stars. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars are born, mostly in groups and clusters. The brightest and most compact of these are called super star clusters. REUTERS/NASA,...more
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars are born, mostly in groups and clusters. The brightest and most compact of these are called super star clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA/Hubble/B. Whitmore/Space Telescope Science Institute
An image of the Pencil Nebula shows remnants from a star that exploded thousands of years ago. REUTERS/NASA
An image of the Pencil Nebula shows remnants from a star that exploded thousands of years ago. REUTERS/NASA
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, CXC, SAO, Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Hughes (Rutgers University)
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, CXC, SAO, Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Hughes (Rutgers University)
An image of the Bug Nebula shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner nebula (seen at the upper right). At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars...more
An image of the Bug Nebula shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner nebula (seen at the upper right). At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars known. REUTERS/HO/ESA/NASA/Albert Zijlstra
The "Black Eye" galaxy, so named because an ancient cosmic smashup produced a dark ring and a roiling, conflicted interior. What looks like a black eye in the image is actually a dark band of dust that stands out vividly in front of the galaxy's...more
The "Black Eye" galaxy, so named because an ancient cosmic smashup produced a dark ring and a roiling, conflicted interior. What looks like a black eye in the image is actually a dark band of dust that stands out vividly in front of the galaxy's bright nucleus. REUTERS/NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team
An image of a nebula about 170,000 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
An image of a nebula about 170,000 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
An image shows a giant star-forming nebula with massive young stellar clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage/Handout
An image shows a giant star-forming nebula with massive young stellar clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage/Handout
A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit...more
A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit tidal features, as does the symmetry of the inner spiral pattern and the kinked arms just beyond its inner ring. In contrast, NGC 5752 has undergone a starburst episode, with a rich population of massive and luminous star clusters clumping around the core and intertwined with intricate dust lanes. The contrasting reactions of the two galaxies to their interaction are due to their differing masses and sizes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama
An image of the Orion nebula shows four monstrously massive stars at the center of the cloud. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Megeath/University of Toledo/M. Robberto/STScI
An image of the Orion nebula shows four monstrously massive stars at the center of the cloud. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Megeath/University of Toledo/M. Robberto/STScI
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova in the astronomically near future. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova in the astronomically near future. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image of Jupiter shows the planet's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure regions in crisp detail. Circular convection cells can be seen at high northern and southern latitudes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team more
An image of Jupiter shows the planet's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure regions in crisp detail. Circular convection cells can be seen at high northern and southern latitudes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team
The staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tailed companion. The collision between the two parent galaxies produced a shockwave effect that first drew matter into the center and then...more
The staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tailed companion. The collision between the two parent galaxies produced a shockwave effect that first drew matter into the center and then caused it to propagate outwards in a ring. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
A view of AM 1316-241, made up of two interacting galaxies - a spiral galaxy in front of an elliptical galaxy. The starlight from the background galaxy is partially obscured by the bands and filaments of dust associated with the foreground spiral...more
A view of AM 1316-241, made up of two interacting galaxies - a spiral galaxy in front of an elliptical galaxy. The starlight from the background galaxy is partially obscured by the bands and filaments of dust associated with the foreground spiral galaxy. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama
A view of Mars made from a series of exposures taken over a fify-two minute period. REUTERS/J. Bell/Cornell U/and M. Wolff
A view of Mars made from a series of exposures taken over a fify-two minute period. REUTERS/J. Bell/Cornell U/and M. Wolff
An image of a type 2 Seyfert galaxy that lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. The galaxy has a compact center and is believed to contain a massive black hole. REUTERS/NASA
An image of a type 2 Seyfert galaxy that lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. The galaxy has a compact center and is believed to contain a massive black hole. REUTERS/NASA
An image of galaxy NGC 1512 showing a monster area - 2,400 light-years across - filled with clusters of infant stars. REUTERS/NASA
An image of galaxy NGC 1512 showing a monster area - 2,400 light-years across - filled with clusters of infant stars. REUTERS/NASA
The Hubble telescope took a close-up look at this heavenly icon, revealing the cloud's intricate structure. This detailed view of the horse's head was released April 24, 2001 to celebrate the orbiting observatory's eleventh anniversary....more
The Hubble telescope took a close-up look at this heavenly icon, revealing the cloud's intricate structure. This detailed view of the horse's head was released April 24, 2001 to celebrate the orbiting observatory's eleventh anniversary. REUTERS/Handout
A new view of the Eagle Nebula, one of the two largest and sharpest images Hubble Space Telescope has ever taken, is released by NASA on Hubble's 15th anniversary April 25, 2005. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A new view of the Eagle Nebula, one of the two largest and sharpest images Hubble Space Telescope has ever taken, is released by NASA on Hubble's 15th anniversary April 25, 2005. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
This image, released April 29, 2004, of the Bug Nebula (NGC 6302) taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner...more
This image, released April 29, 2004, of the Bug Nebula (NGC 6302) taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner nebula (seen at the upper right). At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars known. Despite a sizzling temperature of at least 250,000 degrees C, the star itself has never been seen, as it is hidden by the blanket of dust and shines most brightly in the ultraviolet, making it hard to observe. REUTERS/HO/ESA/NASA and Albert Zijlstra
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck of ice and dust that lies between Saturn and Uranus. Astronomers using the telescope found what looks like a fresh water crater less than 10...more
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck of ice and dust that lies between Saturn and Uranus. Astronomers using the telescope found what looks like a fresh water crater less than 10 million years old, exposing underlying ice that is apparently unlike any yet seen. REUTERS/Handout
Resembling a swirling witch's cauldron of glowing vapors, the black hole-powered core of a nearby active galaxy appears in this colorful NASA Hubble Space Telescope image taken April 10, 1999. The galaxy lies 13 million light-years away in the...more
Resembling a swirling witch's cauldron of glowing vapors, the black hole-powered core of a nearby active galaxy appears in this colorful NASA Hubble Space Telescope image taken April 10, 1999. The galaxy lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. This galaxy is designated a type 2 Seyfert, a class of mostly spiral galaxies that have compact centers and are believed to contain massive black holes. Seyfert galaxies are themselves part of a larger class of objects called Active Galactic Nuclei or AGN. AGN have the ability to remove gas from the centers of their galaxies by blowing it out into space at phenomenal speeds. Astronomers studying the Circinus galaxy are seeing evidence of a powerful AGN at the center of this galaxy as well. REUTERS/Handout
A bizarre comet-like X-pattern of filamentary structures circling about 90 million miles from Earth. It is believed the object was created by the collision of two asteroids. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
A bizarre comet-like X-pattern of filamentary structures circling about 90 million miles from Earth. It is believed the object was created by the collision of two asteroids. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA/ESA more
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
A large rare population of hot, bright stars inside the hub of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. REUTERS/NASA
A large rare population of hot, bright stars inside the hub of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. REUTERS/NASA
An image of a ghostly ring of dark matter in a galaxy cluster designated Cl 0024 17. Astronomers call the ring one of the strongest pieces of evidence to date for the existence of dark matter and suggest the ring was produced from a collision between...more
An image of a ghostly ring of dark matter in a galaxy cluster designated Cl 0024 17. Astronomers call the ring one of the strongest pieces of evidence to date for the existence of dark matter and suggest the ring was produced from a collision between two gigantic clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, M.J. Jee and H. Ford/Johns Hopkins University/Handout
An image of a coil-shaped Helix Nebula showing a fine web of filamentary "bicycle-spoke" features embedded in the colorful red and blue ring of gas. At 650 light-years away, the Helix is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth. A planetary...more
An image of a coil-shaped Helix Nebula showing a fine web of filamentary "bicycle-spoke" features embedded in the colorful red and blue ring of gas. At 650 light-years away, the Helix is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth. A planetary nebula is the glowing gas around a dying, Sun-like star. REUTERS/NASA
The photo, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, captures a small region within M17, a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, is located about 5,500 light-years (1690 parsecs) from Earth in the constellation...more
The photo, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, captures a small region within M17, a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, is located about 5,500 light-years (1690 parsecs) from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. The turbulent gases in this photo of Gaseous Nebula in the Milky Way Galaxy shows roughly 1.9.arcminutes (3.1 light-years or 0.95 parsecs) across. The image is being released to commemorate the 13th anniversary of Hubble's launch on April 24, 1990. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and J. Hester (ASU)/Handout
Next Slideshows
Images from Hubble
Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.
The bones of Richard III
The body of the last English king to die in battle is found.
Ghost fair
A ghost fair in Madhya Pradesh draws people from across India to be exorcised of ‘evil spirits’
Animal friends
Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.