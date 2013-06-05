Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 3:10am IST

Imaging austerity: Rafael Marchante

<p>A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
1 / 25
<p>A man rests on a flight of stairs in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man rests on a flight of stairs in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man rests on a flight of stairs in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
2 / 25
<p>A woman hangs her laundry to dry at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman hangs her laundry to dry at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman hangs her laundry to dry at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
3 / 25
<p>A demonstrator wearing a mask of a pig smokes during a march against government austerity policies in central Lisbon March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A demonstrator wearing a mask of a pig smokes during a march against government austerity policies in central Lisbon March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A demonstrator wearing a mask of a pig smokes during a march against government austerity policies in central Lisbon March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
4 / 25
<p>Municipal workers change a traffic sign in downtown Lisbon January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Municipal workers change a traffic sign in downtown Lisbon January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Municipal workers change a traffic sign in downtown Lisbon January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
5 / 25
<p>A dog stands on a flight of stairs at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A dog stands on a flight of stairs at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A dog stands on a flight of stairs at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
6 / 25
<p>A waiter awaits the arrival of customers to a restaurant at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A waiter awaits the arrival of customers to a restaurant at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A waiter awaits the arrival of customers to a restaurant at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
7 / 25
<p>Two women talk in the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Two women talk in the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Two women talk in the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
8 / 25
<p>A boy skateboards in front of Jesus convent in Setubal April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A boy skateboards in front of Jesus convent in Setubal April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A boy skateboards in front of Jesus convent in Setubal April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
9 / 25
<p>David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
10 / 25
<p>A man rests on a bench at Rossio square in downtown Lisbon May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man rests on a bench at Rossio square in downtown Lisbon May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man rests on a bench at Rossio square in downtown Lisbon May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
11 / 25
<p>A woman scratches her back with a spoon during a protest in front of parliament in Lisbon October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman scratches her back with a spoon during a protest in front of parliament in Lisbon October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman scratches her back with a spoon during a protest in front of parliament in Lisbon October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
12 / 25
<p>A waiter smokes at the door of his restaurant in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A waiter smokes at the door of his restaurant in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A waiter smokes at the door of his restaurant in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
13 / 25
<p>A woman runs by a zebra crossing at the Graca neighbourhood in Lisbon January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman runs by a zebra crossing at the Graca neighbourhood in Lisbon January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman runs by a zebra crossing at the Graca neighbourhood in Lisbon January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
14 / 25
<p>Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
15 / 25
<p>A demonstrator gestures as she speaks to a police officer during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A demonstrator gestures as she speaks to a police officer during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A demonstrator gestures as she speaks to a police officer during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman jokes with a child walking at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman jokes with a child walking at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman jokes with a child walking at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
17 / 25
<p>A man rests at the "Cais das Colunas" in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man rests at the "Cais das Colunas" in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man rests at the "Cais das Colunas" in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
18 / 25
<p>A man walks along a street in Chiado neighbourhood in Lisbon October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man walks along a street in Chiado neighbourhood in Lisbon October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man walks along a street in Chiado neighbourhood in Lisbon October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
19 / 25
<p>A woman holding a cigarette stands at the door of her house at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman holding a cigarette stands at the door of her house at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman holding a cigarette stands at the door of her house at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
20 / 25
<p>A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
21 / 25
<p>A woman shakes a rug at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman shakes a rug at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman shakes a rug at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
22 / 25
<p>A woman shows her shoes to a man at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman shows her shoes to a man at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman shows her shoes to a man at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
23 / 25
<p>Jorge, 33, who has been living on the streets for three months, plays with his dog as he speaks with a member of the "Comunidade Vida e Paz" organization in Lisbon, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Jorge, 33, who has been living on the streets for three months, plays with his dog as he speaks with a member of the "Comunidade Vida e Paz" organization in Lisbon, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Jorge, 33, who has been living on the streets for three months, plays with his dog as he speaks with a member of the "Comunidade Vida e Paz" organization in Lisbon, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
24 / 25
<p>A woman looks out from a window and at a street at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman looks out from a window and at a street at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman looks out from a window and at a street at the Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Deadly slaughterhouse fire

Deadly slaughterhouse fire

Next Slideshows

Deadly slaughterhouse fire

Deadly slaughterhouse fire

Relatives are demanding answers after at least 120 are killed during a fire at a chicken processing plant in rural northeast China.

05 Jun 2013
Recycling in China

Recycling in China

The expanding recycling capabilities of China.

05 Jun 2013
Food Bank SOS

Food Bank SOS

A Polish food bank distributes food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

05 Jun 2013
A time to read

A time to read

The time and places people find to read.

04 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures