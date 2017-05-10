Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
A Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
