Pictures | Sun Aug 14, 2016 | 6:20am IST

Imam shot dead in NY

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A crowd of community members have a moment of silence at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A man gestures towards the place where Imam Alala Uddin Akongi was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Members of the New York City Police Department walk past community members as they gather at the spot where Imam Alala Uddin Akongi was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Members of the New York City Police Department establish a crime scene at the spot where Imam Alala Uddin Akongi was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
