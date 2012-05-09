Edition:
In a world upside down

<p>A woman walks around the back of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is now open for public viewing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>People stand inside a room of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A girl poses for a photo in the garage of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A woman stands inside the bathroom of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>People stand in the garage of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>People walk out of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

