In a world upside down
A woman walks around the back of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the...more
A woman walks around the back of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is now open for public viewing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People stand inside a room of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People stand inside a room of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A girl poses for a photo in the garage of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A girl poses for a photo in the garage of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman stands inside the bathroom of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman stands inside the bathroom of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People stand in the garage of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People stand in the garage of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People walk out of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People walk out of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Next Slideshows
Photo focus: Illumination
Exposing for the light often creates a dramatic focal point in the image.
Unexplained deaths in Peru
Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same...
Cat cafe
Vienna's first cat cafe is open for business. Customers can interact with their five feline hosts, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about...
Lingerie football
The Lingerie Football League holds an exhibition match in Mexico City.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.