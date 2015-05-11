Edition:
In Boko Haram's wake

A girl walks past a destroyed mosque in the town of Mararaba, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. Since Nigeria's army began clearing large areas of the country's northeast from Boko Haram, some of the 1.5 million internally displaced people have started returning home. But thousands could now face severe food shortages as reconstruction lags behind. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A signboard rests against a wall in a compound in Michika town, May 10, 2015. Along the main roads heading north from Adamawa's state capital Yola, some trade has resumed in the towns but ghostly pockets and haunting reminders of the insurgent takeover are evident. Some three months after the fighting ended, the smell of rotting corpses still clings to the air by the headquarters of the Church of the Brethren near Mararaba. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A burnt armor tank is seen abandoned along a road in Bazza town May 10, 2015. Islamist militant group Boko Haram grabbed swathes of Nigeria's northeast last year, killing thousands in an unprecedented land grab. It took over most of Borno state, the birthplace of the group, and parts of Adamawa and Yobe while increasing incursions on neighboring countries. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Women travel in the back of a truck in the town of Mararaba, May 10, 2015. The army began pushing back when Boko Haram was about 100 km (60 miles) from Adamawa's state capital. In the last few months, many people have returned to Adamawa but health clinics, banks and schools are still lacking, especially in the northernmost areas, and vast stretches of farmland between towns stand barren. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A soldier walks through the burnt building at the headquarters of the local government in Michika May 10, 2015. In the town of Michika, which saw some of the fiercest fighting, residents are too afraid and lack the equipment and manpower to farm, and at least for the moment they will not be able to live off the land. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A cross sign inscribed at the entrance of a room is seen chiseled in a compound once occupied by Boko Haram in Michika May 10, 2015. "Most people coming back are in hardship because there's no food. People are sick but there are no hospitals ... no vegetables, no lemons, no bananas ... We're not ready to go back to farming. All our machinery was burned or taken," a Christian community leader, Sini T-Kwagga, told Reuters. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A woman sits in front of her home, once occupied by Boko Haram, in Michika May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

People walk past a bank which locals say was looted by Boko Haram, in Mubi, May 10, 2015. People will drive to Mubi, a city about an hour's drive south from Michika, to get goods but thi?s vital route will be blocked once the rainy season comes into full swing next month. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A local vigilante checks a vehicle at a check point in Michika May 10, 2015. Many bridges were blown up by Boko Haram, including the important link to Mubi, to try to stop the offensive by Nigerian troops. The river is already starting to fill up with early rains and men have to push cars through the muddy waters while women sell mangoes to passers-by. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A military vehicle with bullet holes is seen abandoned along a road in Bazza May 10, 2015. Rusting tanks with Arabic writing, burnt cars and military equipment litter the main roads in northern Adamawa. Boko Haram writings cover the beige outdoor walls of buildings, roofs are collapsed and gutted churches stand charred. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A woman stands in front of a burnt building in Michika May 10, 2015. Some landmines are still dotted around Michika and the main farming areas are far away from military checkpoints. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A sign is seen inscribed on a wall in front of a shop in Michika May 10, 2015. "?We have to stay, we have nowhere to live, no money for rent. We are afraid to farm ... about a week ago a bomb exploded when people went to clear the land. They were hurt," Rebecca Ishaya said. She came back two weeks ago with her children but sent a few away again because of the lack of schools. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A broken satellite dish is seen at a destroyed residence in Mararaba May 10, 2015. Boko Haram militants liberally employed landmines, often handmade in their bomb factories, to protect their strongholds. The military said this strategy was slowing their offensive into the Sambisa forest reserve, which is the militants' last bastion and where hundreds of abducted women and children have been found. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A burnt building is seen in a compound in Michika May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A local vigilante stands next to a broken signboard for the Federal Polytechnic at a junction in Mararaba May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

An armored tank is seen abandoned along a road in Bazza May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A local budget document is seen in a dusty office at the headquarters of the local government in Michika May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

People travel in a truck with their belongings as they return to Michika May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Local vigilantes walk while holding guns at a military checkpoint in the town of Gombi May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A military armored tank is seen abandoned along a road in Michika May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

