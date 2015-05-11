In Boko Haram's wake

A sign is seen inscribed on a wall in front of a shop in Michika May 10, 2015. "?We have to stay, we have nowhere to live, no money for rent. We are afraid to farm ... about a week ago a bomb exploded when people went to clear the land. They were...more

A sign is seen inscribed on a wall in front of a shop in Michika May 10, 2015. "?We have to stay, we have nowhere to live, no money for rent. We are afraid to farm ... about a week ago a bomb exploded when people went to clear the land. They were hurt," Rebecca Ishaya said. She came back two weeks ago with her children but sent a few away again because of the lack of schools. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

