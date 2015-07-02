Edition:
In case of emergency

Members of an emergency rescue team of a Sinopec oil field carry a mock victim as they participate in a drill simulating a fire incident at a firefighting training center in Puyang, Henan province January 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

An actor plays an injured passer-by during Exercise Strong Tower, the scene of a mock terror attack at a disused underground station in central London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Members of the Civil Defence carry a participant role-playing as an injured person during an earthquake drill in Managua, Nicaragua, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Port Authority Police Department Sergeant Steven Kowalski applies moulage makeup to an actor prior to the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in Queens, New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Israeli elementary school students sit in a bomb shelter, also used as a computer room, during a nationwide emergency drill simulating a rocket attack, in Jerusalem, Israel June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A security personnel (L) uses a water canon to disperse brown bears as dummy "visitors" lay on the brown bear enclosure during a drill to test the capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 19, 2014. The drill demonstrated a mock situation of two visitors falling into the enclosure of brown bears, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Two brown bears attack a "visitor" dummy made of straw, during a security drill to test the capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman, who is acting as a victim, screams during a mock disaster drill of two explosions with chemical and nuclear contaminants during a basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

London Metropolitan Police take part in Exercise Strong Tower, the scene of a mock terror attack at a disused underground station in central London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Beachgoers watch what they thought was a real rescue of a drowning victim before learning it was just a practice drill by firemen and lifeguards, during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Para state, Brazil July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Emergency workers work on a person in a hazmat suit during a mock "crisis response" exercise in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A mock attacker (L) wields a prop knife as he fights with policemen of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team during a drill aiming to enhance the police reaction of violent and terrorist attacks, at a railway station in Jinzhong, Shanxi province, China June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Firefighters rescue a mock victim trapped in a taxi cab during an earthquake drill in Marikina city, metro Manila, Philippines March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Health inspection officers help a mock patient get into a negative pressure isolation stretcher, during a drill to demonstrate the procedures of transporting an Ebola victim, at Shenzhen Entry-exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A pyrotechnic explosion to help simulate a real disaster debris field is seen during the full-scale, LAX Air Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Police officers wearing gas masks walk down King Street in the heart of the financial district during a mock crisis response exercise in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

An actor pretending to detonate a suicide vest is shot by law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department, while a victim lies on the ground, during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A rescuer, wearing a protective suit, sprays water on a passenger during a drill simulating an accident involving hazardous chemicals in Manila, Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Simulated smoke fills the cabin of an aircraft during the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in Queens, New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Actors portraying flight crash victims wait to be treated by emergency personnel during the full-scale, LAX Air Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A triage tag is seen on a "victim" at a triage location back on land during a mock rescue drill simulating a boating accident in waters off the coast of San Diego, California March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mock rioters clash with riot policemen during an anti-terrorist drill in Beijing, China May 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Staff take part in a preventive exercise against animal escape in order to enhance its capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China April 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A man, acting as a victim with a pole sticking out of his chest, lies on the ground at the Barclays Center during a mock disaster drill in Brooklyn, New York September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Armed Forces of Malta Air Wing rescuers perform a rescue simulation during the Malta Airshow at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, Malta September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Emergency services run as they take part in Exercise Strong Tower with London Metropolitan Police, at the scene of a mock terror attack at a disused underground station in central London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

