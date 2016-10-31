In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once more
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A cross is seen on the damaged altar of the Grand Immaculate Church after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Damage is pictured outside the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
